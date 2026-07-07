Trump 'disappointed' with NATO over lack of support in conflict with Iran

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with the response of his allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the conflict with Iran

"I was very disappointed with NATO," Trump said from Ankara, Turkey, where the alliance’s summit is being held. "We weren't treated well. .... We don’t need anybody's help," he said, adding, "and in a way, I was testing to see whether or not they'd be there. Because I’ve long said that we help them, but I'm not sure that they'd be there for us."

"And Italy turned us down, and Germany turned us down, and France turned us down. And it's okay. But, you know, why are we spending hundreds of billions of dollars and they are not there for us? We've always been there for them," he added.

Sale of F-35s to Turkey

The president made these remarks to reporters before meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. During their meeting, he stated that he is considering the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

"That’s a decision we’re going to make. ... it’s a great plane, the best plane by far, and it’s certainly something we’re going to consider," Trump said from Ankara, while stating that he would lift sanctions on Turkey.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Trump also took a moment to discuss the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began more than four years ago. The Republican noted that his counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky are seeking to end the war, following talks with both leaders.

"I think they both want to reach an agreement. It’s a shame it’s taken so long, but I think something will come of all this," Trump summarized. He will have the opportunity to speak with Zelensky again at the NATO summit.