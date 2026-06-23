Trump says Iran has agreed to undergo 'highest level' nuclear inspections

Published by AFP 23 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that Iran has “fully and completely agreed” to allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country, and that U.S. naval forces will no longer block the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has been negotiating with Tehran on crucial issues, such as the future of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, following the agreement signed by both countries with the aim of ending the war in the Middle East.

Trump stated that the negotiations—the technical talks between Iran and the United States that have taken place in recent days in Switzerland—were going “well.”

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade," he added.

"However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely."

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane for oil and gas exports, has been a major point of contention during the war, which has shaken the global economy.