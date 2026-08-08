Army removes Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the V Corps

Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de agosto, 2026

The Army has relieved Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, commander of the V Corps, of his command nearly two months before the end of his term. Military authorities confirmed the news to various media outlets, though they did not disclose details regarding the reasons behind the decision.

In an interview with The Hill, an Army official stated that the matter was "referred to the appropriate authority in accordance with Army regulations." However, one of the sources consulted said that Costanza's actions "would get a commander relieved at any level."

Before assuming command of V Corps, Costanza served as deputy chief of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa. Previously, he commanded the 3rd Infantry Division, headquartered at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The general also holds a master's degree in military studies from the U.S. Military Academy.

Costanza's position will be filled on an interim basis by Brig. Gen. John Mountford, deputy commander for readiness of V Corps. Subsequently, the position will be filled by Maj. Gen. Thomas Feltey, who will assume command in October.

As for V Corps, it is one of the U.S. Army's primary command structures and is responsible for coordinating ground operations with allies in Europe. It is headquartered at Fort Knox, Kentucky and at Camp Kościuszko, Poland.