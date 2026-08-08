The Pentagon takes action against a former Biden official over an alleged leak regarding Air Force One's capabilities

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de agosto, 2026

The U.S. Department of Defense revoked former Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall's eligibility to access classified information on Friday and barred him from holding sensitive positions, citing what officials described as an unauthorized disclosure related to Air Force One's capabilities.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell announced the decision on Friday in a post on X, noting that the restrictions took effect immediately. "Effective immediately, the Department of War has REVOKED former Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall's eligibility for access to classified information and his ability to hold any sensitive position. This action follows his unauthorized disclosure of classified information regarding Air Force One's capabilities to a media outlet. Safeguarding classified information is a non-negotiable duty. Those who violate that trust forfeit the privilege of access and any role requiring it," Parnell said.

Kendall, who has a background in both law and engineering, served as Secretary of the Air Force from 2021 to 2025 during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. Before holding that position, he spent decades working in national security and defense roles. He currently serves as a senior fellow at the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

The decision came shortly after The Wall Street Journal published an article examining the differences between the capabilities of a Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar—and currently used as the presidential aircraft—and those of the former Air Force One fleet. Kendall was among the former government officials cited in the report. According to the journal, the newer aircraft lacks some capabilities found in the older VC-25A planes, including the ability to refuel mid-flight and additional protection against the effects of a nuclear explosion. The report also examined differences in defensive systems, aircraft stairs, baggage handling, and food storage.

The action against Kendall is part of a broader pattern of decisions regarding security clearances during President Donald Trump's administration. Last year, the administration revoked the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also revoked the security protections and security clearance of retired General Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, shortly after Trump returned to power.