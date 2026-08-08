US backs De la Espriella with $1 billion hours after his inauguration as president of Colombia

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de agosto, 2026

The Trump administration decided to mark the arrival of conservative Abelardo de la Espriella to the presidency of Colombia with a massive economic and military show of support. The White House announced that, together with Congress, it would push for a $1 billion aid package to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

According to a fact sheet published by the White House this Friday titled "A New Era in U.S.-Colombia Relations," a presidential delegation led by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche represented Washington at De la Espriella's inauguration on August 7. The document describes the delegation's presence as a sign of the Trump administration's commitment to "revitalizing" the bilateral relationship.

"As a cornerstone of this renewed partnership, the United States, working with Congress, intends to announce $1 billion in assistance as part of a security package to support President de la Espriella's Administration in achieving our shared goals," the official text states. "Building on more than 200 years of friendship, the Trump Administration looks forward to working closely with the new administration to ensure security and prosperity for the United States, Colombia, and our hemisphere."

The central focus of the package is the fight against narco-terrorism. Washington confirmed that Colombia will join the so-called "Shield of the Americas," an initiative through which the United States will support De la Espriella's government in its fight against criminal organizations and groups that Washington classifies as terrorist, by deploying U.S. technology, increasing efficiency in defense spending, and conducting coordinated operations between the armed forces of both countries.

Among the specific objectives outlined in the document are the freezing of assets and the prosecution of those who finance these criminal structures, a significant expansion of coca crop eradication and the interdiction of cocaine, and closer coordination on border issues to curb irregular migration flows. The plan also aims to restore and sustain the state's presence in areas historically controlled by armed and terrorist groups, with actions ranging from humanitarian demining to economic investments in high-risk regions, as well as an explicit commitment to protect minors from forced recruitment.

On the economic front, the fact sheet details that the agenda for opening up to U.S. investment, driven by De la Espriella, opens the door to a "Bilateral Prosperity Dialogue," conceived as a platform to stabilize the Colombian economy, strengthen its energy generation and distribution sectors, explore investments in critical minerals, and create new opportunities for U.S. investors. Washington also committed to strengthening Colombian small and medium-sized enterprises in agribusiness, manufacturing, and technology services, connecting them with U.S. buyers and U.S.-aligned supply chains.

The announcement comes hours after De la Espriella took office at a ceremony held in Cali—rather than in Bogotá—a decision intended to distance himself from the armed groups operating in the country. The new president has promised to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and implement an austerity plan to revive the economy and restore investor confidence.