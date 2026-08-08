Hunter Biden opens up about his father: He thanks him for a pardon that 'wasn't good' for the US and talks about his 'painful' battle with cancer

Published by Israel Duro 8 de agosto, 2026

Hunter Biden opened up to the BBC about his life, his father's illness and the pardon his father granted him in the final days of his term. He feels "grateful" for the pardon, but acknowledges that it was not good for the U.S., nor for Joe's own legacy, nor for the Constitution.

In addition, the former eldest son noted that "it's really very sad to see" how his father's cancer is progressing, as it is a "very painful" and "very debilitating" disease. "Cancer is very hard. The only thing that I say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more."

In May 2025, the Biden family issued a statement announcing that Joe had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer. They stated that his cancer was "characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (grade 5) with bone metastases."

"The best father, the best husband and the best grandfather"

However, Hunter noted that he realized "something was really wrong" when he watched the only debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign. The former first son recalled that he was watching the program from his home in California and was "shocked" by his father's poor performance.

Hunter, who described Joe as "the center of our family" and as "the best father, the best husband and the best grandfather," also referred to the controversial pardon the former president granted him in the final days of his term.

"All I know is that I'm grateful that he did it for me"

The eldest son insisted that he knew nothing about his father's decision until his father announced it and assured that they never discussed the matter. Hunter also reflected on the difficult decision his father had to make, and expressed his conviction that his father would have faced criticism either way, whether he chose to grant the pardon or not.

"What would you have thought of my dad if he did not do that for me? It's something that is easily criticised and for good reason" he added. "It's not fair… All I know is that I'm grateful that he did it for me," he said.

According to Hunter, his father made the decision at the last minute out of fear that the Trump administration would make him a top target: "I was the only one in the world that could have gotten what I got from the only person in the world who could give it, my father."

A pardon that, however, he is aware came at a high cost and that was "not good" for his father's reputation and legacy, nor for the American people or the Constitution.

Addiction "was hell on earth"

Biden's youngest son also recalled his state of addiction during the days when he committed the acts for which his father granted him a pardon: "It was hell on earth," he said. "There's nothing glamorous about it." When asked how low he had sunk, he described that, at his worst, he drank nearly a gallon of vodka a day while smoking crack almost every 15 minutes.

Reflecting on why he turned to drugs and alcohol, Hunter explained that "I was looking for nothing more than oblivion," he said, noting that substance use was a way to escape feelings of anxiety and isolation.