Trump steps up pressure on Senate Republicans to end recess and pass the Protect College Sports Act

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump on Friday intensified his call for Senate Republicans to shorten their August recess, urging lawmakers to remain in Washington until they pass the Protect College Sports Act, legislation that establishes national standards to regulate compensation, recruitment, and eligibility of college athletes and which has been stalled in the Senate.

"THE PROTECT COLLEGE SPORTS ACT is a great Bill, and the Senate will hopefully stay in D.C. until it passes. Without this Bill, millions of young Athletes will be hurt, programs will be canceled, Women’s and Olympic Sports will go away, the fans will be robbed, and Universities will go broke. Nobody has done more to protect Women Athletes than me — and this Bill CLEARLY protects the Laws in 27 States protecting Women's Sports, and banning Men from Women's Sports," he continued. "Anyone who tells you differently is LYING! Stop grandstanding, and try getting this done. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

According to The Hill, Senate Republicans circulated a "hotline" notice on Friday to gauge whether lawmakers would object to the progress of the bipartisan legislation, which was negotiated by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-TX) and the committee's top Democrat, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA). The proposal would establish uniform federal standards for name, image, and likeness (NIL) compensation, as well as rules governing transfers and eligibility in college sports.

Trump's comments come just one day after he made similar remarks during a reception for U.S. Olympic athletes in the White House Rose Garden. "I urge the House of Representatives and the Senate to work together—bipartisanly, if possible—and it seems they have done so—to send the bill to my desk, and I will sign it. I believe we have no other choice. We have to do this. If we don't, we'll be very reckless. No one knows what's going to happen. We're in Neverland. We're not going to let that happen. We're not going to let that happen to these great people or to others," Trump said on Thursday.