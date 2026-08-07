Southern Command announces launch of joint military force involving 18 countries to combat organized crime in Latin America

Published by Israel Duro 7 de agosto, 2026

U.S. Southern Command announced the launch of a joint force in Latin America alongside 18 allied countries in the region. The main objective of this new force is to combat drug cartels and human trafficking mafias, for which it will coordinate operations with allied militaries from Mexico to Chile, with Guatemala and Honduras as the primary focal points.

Marine Corps Major General Kevin Jarrard will be responsible for leading and coordinating the new force. According to the Southern Command's press release, "Jarrard most recently led U.S. military support to U.S. Department of State-led disaster relief operations following the June 2026 earthquakes in Venezuela," the statement noted.

Marine Corps Major General Kevin JarradLance Cpl. Allison White

The mission of this "task force" will be to "synchronize military capabilities and apply sustained pressure against the networks that threaten our collective security," stated Southcom Commander General Francis L. Donovan.

An important point is that this force will maintain a permanent presence of U.S. troops in countries affected by organized crime, and even plans to facilitate joint operations with national forces when authorized by the governments involved. In addition, it will "remain prepared to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster response when called upon," the text specified.

Development of the Shield of the Americas

The creation of this force is part of the so-called Shield of the Americas, launched by Donald Trump last March, during a summit held in Doral, Fla. The idea is to work with all allied countries in the region to confront the threat of organized crime, narcoterrorism and illegal immigration. One of the main tasks assigned by the president to the Pentagon was precisely the organization of this military cooperation.

Previously, the United States had already made a significant military shift in the region by launching, in September of last year, an unprecedented campaign of attacks against speedboats that SOUTHCOM describes as "narcoterrorists."

The offensive began in the Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela, and then expanded to the Pacific. Still ongoing, it has caused at least 215 deaths in some 53 attacks, according to an AFP tally.

Trump's designation of criminal groups as terrorists: A key move

Previously, the Trump administration began designating several organized crime groups in Latin America as terrorists in February 2025.

“Dornroe Doctrine”

Latin America and the Caribbean—or the Western Hemisphere, according to official U.S. terminology—have become a priority region for Washington, in accordance with the White House national security policy, known as the “Dornroe Doctrine.”

The Shield of the Americas alliance has also had interregional consequences: countries such as Ecuador, Argentina, Guatemala and Panama have announced initiatives with neighboring countries to share security models or prison management experiences, such as those in El Salvador. Colombia and Peru recently announced that they wish to join this initiative, following the victories of right-wing candidates.