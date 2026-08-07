Spain | Police dismantle major migrant and drug trafficking network in Mediterranean: 78 arrested, 18 boats seized

Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de agosto, 2026

The Spanish National Police has dismantled one of the largest criminal organizations dedicated to human trafficking across the Mediterranean. In the operation, carried out this Friday, 78 people were arrested, and 18 high-speed boats were seized.

During the operation, 17 locations were searched in Alicante, Almería, Cartagena and Murcia, where authorities seized a .38-caliber revolver, a replica machine gun, and ammunition; more than 25,000 euros in cash (approximately $28,850), assets allegedly linked to money laundering. They also found an accounting ledger for the informal "hawala" system; 15,000 MDMA tablets (15 pounds), 134 pounds of hashish, and over a pound of cocaine; as well as satellite phones, GPS devices, encrypted communication tools and satellite dishes.

Dual flow: Drugs to Algeria and migrants returning to Spain

According to the official statement, "The criminal network shifted from drug trafficking to becoming a dual-flow criminal organization designed to maximize profits. On the outbound routes from Spain and Portugal to Algeria, smuggling focused on synthetic drugs (such as MDMA), firearms and explosives."

On the return trip, the same vessels brought migrants to the Spanish Mediterranean coast and the island of Ibiza, Investigators estimate that the group carried out at least 64 illegal crossings, during which they managed to smuggle more than 2,000 people into Spain. The estimated profits exceed 24 million euros (about $27.7 million).

Up to 50 people per boat and 12,000 euros per seat

The conditions of the crossings were particularly dangerous. Migrants traveled crammed together, at high speeds and in rough seas. In some cases, according to the police, passengers were tied down to prevent them from falling into the water during the voyage.

The organization charged up to 12,000 euros (about $13,840) per person and, in certain operations, managed to load about 50 people onto a single boat. Among those arrested are four alleged ringleaders of the network. The value of the seized vessels exceeds 5 million euros ($5.77 million).

International collaboration

The operation involved collaboration with Europol and police forces from France, Portugal and Poland.

Although the main route for irregular arrivals in Spain by sea remains the Atlantic route, which connects West Africa with the Canary Islands, in recent months, there has been an increase in arrivals via the western Mediterranean route from Algeria, while figures in the Canary Islands have decreased.