'The Cuban dictatorship will not survive this year, and the Trump administration's role will be decisive'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 7 de agosto, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed former Cuban political prisoner José Daniel Ferrer on the news program about the latest sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump against the Cuban dictatorship due to its cooperation with the Russian and Chinese regimes.

"Ever since Castro-communism came to power, the Cuban dictatorship has viewed the United States as an enemy to be destroyed, as in 2001 when Fidel Castro said that both Iran and the Cuban tyranny could bring the country to its knees if they set their minds to it. […] The Cuban regime has always sought to infiltrate the United States. There are recent cases where it has become known that Havana considers it a priority to infiltrate the highest echelons of power in the United States. […] "The Cuban regime will not survive past 2026; it won't make it to 2027. The regime will fall, and the United States' involvement will be decisive and vital. In fact, the transition process will depend on what the United States decides," said Ferrer.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.