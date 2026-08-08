'There is clear corruption among numerous officials in Petro's administration, and this could lead to legal action by the Colombian justice system'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed journalist Idania Chirinos about the start of President Abelardo de la Espriella's administration in Colombia, the challenges he will face, and the threat posed by former President Gustavo Petro as the new leader of the opposition.

"Petro is not respecting the decision of millions of Colombians, nor is he respecting an election result endorsed by an internationally recognized system. For Petro, democracy only works if he or those he supports win. […] There is widespread corruption among numerous officials in Petro's government, and I believe this will lead to action by the Colombian justice system," said Chirinos.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.