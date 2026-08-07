Venezuela: Regime and opposition begin talks on political transition, under watchful eye of US

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de agosto, 2026

Representatives of the Venezuelan ruling party and a sector of the opposition held their first formal meeting on Thursday in Caracas as part of the U.S.-sponsored dialogue aimed at advancing toward a political transition and the holding of elections in Venezuela, AFP reported.

The talks come seven months after the capture of Nicolás Maduro during a U.S. operation. Since then, Delcy Rodríguez has headed the interim government, in which the old regime continues to control a significant part of the country's main institutions and power structures.

The meeting was led by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and brother of the interim president, representing the ruling party, and by Dinorah Figuera, leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly elected in 2015.

According to a joint statement, the parties agreed on principles of "respect for national sovereignty," "negotiation in good faith," protection of human rights and guarantees for political rights.

The opposition delegation later noted that the process seeks to achieve "stabilization, political reconciliation and a peaceful transition."

Talks to continue through Aug. 12

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the Convention Center of the La Carlota military complex in Caracas.

On the first day, the delegations established the methodology, work cycles and agenda for discussion. In principle, the talks will continue through Aug. 12.

María Corina Machado did not participate in the meeting. Figuera had previously noted that among the process's objectives are changes to the Supreme Court of Justice and the electoral body, as well as the restoration of civil and political rights.

Another key demand from opposition groups and the families of detainees is the release of political prisoners.

Opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa stated that he hopes the negotiations will lead to the release of all political prisoners, the formation of new public authorities and the establishment of an electoral timeline that includes presidential elections.