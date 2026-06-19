'They're finished!': Trump issues ultimatum to Iran after negotiations hit a snag
The president criticized the Islamic fundamentalist regime for postponing the start of peace negotiations, which were supposed to begin Friday.
At a time when efforts to de-escalate the war in the Middle East—and ultimately bring it to an end—are beginning, President Donald Trump stated that Iran is "finished," noting that the Islamist regime has no resources to sustain itself in a hypothetical change of circumstances.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the Islamist regime for refusing to engage in dialogue.
"We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" the president wrote on his platform.
This Friday, talks between Washington, D.C., and Tehran were supposed to begin—following the signing of the memorandum of understanding—in Switzerland. However, they were postponed indefinitely after both delegations suspended their travel due to ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon.
The memorandum—signed by the president at the Palace of Versailles in France and consisting of 14 points— establishes a 60-day negotiation framework aimed at ending the conflict.
The 14 points of the memorandum of understanding:
- Immediate cessation of hostilities.
- Commitment to respect the sovereignty of both countries.
- 60-day negotiation period.
- Gradual end to the U.S. naval blockade.
- Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international trade.
- A $300 billion plan to rebuild the Iranian economy.
- The United States will negotiate the lifting of sanctions against Iran.
- Iran renounces the development of nuclear weapons.
- Neither party may escalate the conflict during the negotiations.
- Washington will ease restrictions on Iranian oil.
- The United States will unfreeze Iranian assets held abroad.
- A monitoring body will ensure that both parties comply with the agreement.
- The negotiations will move forward as commitments are fulfilled.
- The final agreement will be endorsed by the United Nations.
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