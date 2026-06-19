Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de junio, 2026

At a time when efforts to de-escalate the war in the Middle East—and ultimately bring it to an end—are beginning, President Donald Trump stated that Iran is "finished," noting that the Islamist regime has no resources to sustain itself in a hypothetical change of circumstances.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized the Islamist regime for refusing to engage in dialogue.

"We didn’t meet out of desperation, Iran did. They are FINISHED! We’ll play out the 60 days. They get no money, not ten cents!" the president wrote on his platform.

This Friday, talks between Washington, D.C., and Tehran were supposed to begin—following the signing of the memorandum of understanding—in Switzerland. However, they were postponed indefinitely after both delegations suspended their travel due to ongoing fighting in southern Lebanon.

The memorandum—signed by the president at the Palace of Versailles in France and consisting of 14 points— establishes a 60-day negotiation framework aimed at ending the conflict.