Mexican Army arrests leader of Cartel de los Reyes, for whom the US had offered a $5 million reward

Published by Israel Duro 2 de agosto, 2026

The Mexican Army announced the capture of Alfonso Fernández Magallón, leader of a drug cartel for whom the United States had offered a $5 million reward, Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch reported Saturday.

The individual, identified by the local press as Fernández Magallón, is believed to be the leader of the Cartel de los Reyes, which operates in the western state of Michoacán, the official said in a social media post.

"The detainee has an arrest warrant for the crimes of unlawful deprivation of liberty and rioting," García Harfuch stated in his post, in which he highlighted the reward the U.S. government was offering for his capture.

Roadblocks and arson following the arrest

Following the arrest, members of the Cartel de los Reyes "set up roadblocks and set vehicles on fire" in two municipalities in Michoacán, the secretary added, though he assured that security in the state remains intact.

Michoacán, which is about the size of Costa Rica, is the epicenter of a multimillion-dollar agricultural export industry and also has a major port on its Pacific coast, which attracts extortion, drug trafficking and violence.

U.S. ambassador applauds his capture The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, "applauded" the work of the Mexican military and security cabinet and stated that his capture "sends another clear message: criminals have nowhere to hide."



He added that the "shared commitment" of Mexico and Washington "to dismantle the cartels and hold violent criminals accountable continues to yield results."



