JPMorgan Announces a Historic Housing Initiative: $750 Billion to Expand Access to Homeownership

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de agosto, 2026

JPMorgan Chase announced a commitment to mobilize more than $750 billion for the U.S. housing market over the coming years. According to a press release, the initiative is part of its "American Dream Initiative" and aims to "increase the housing supply and promote homeownership in the United States."

According to the bank, the plan will create and preserve more than 1 million housing units and help approximately 500,000 people become homeowners.

The commitment also includes expanding JPMorgan's mortgage business, with an expected increase of more than 40% in its home loans, including support for first-time homebuyers and real estate developers.

In addition, JPMorgan Chase will assume the chairmanship of the new Housing Advisory Council of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The council will serve as a private-sector-led forum to promote collaboration among businesses, governments and other stakeholders with the goal of developing housing recommendations at the local, state and federal levels.

"An affordable and resilient housing market is essential to driving economic growth and increasing opportunity," said Michelle Herrick, global head of commercial real estate at JPMorgan.

"We’re focused on helping more people access quality housing they can afford—and we’re working across the real estate community, local governments, and nonprofits to scale housing solutions throughout the U.S," she added.

The initiative is part of the "American Dream Initiative," a company program aimed to "expand opportunity to millions of Americans and future generations through targeted investments in local communities."

An eye on San Francisco

At the local level, JPMorgan Chase also announced specific initiatives to increase the housing supply in the San Francisco Bay Area in California. The bank will work alongside real estate developers, business leaders and community organizations to advance affordable housing projects for middle-income households through new public-private partnership models.

As part of this effort, the bank highlighted its financing for the Sophie Maxwell building, located in the Power Station development in the Dogpatch neighborhood, which enabled the construction of 105 affordable permanent rental apartments for middle-income residents.

"JPMorganChase has a decades-long history of supporting San Francisco’s housing ecosystem—working with developers, community organizations, and local government to help bring more housing to market," said Noah Wintroub, global president of JPMorgan.

"Through the 'American Dream Initiative,' we’re ready to do even more. With the right public policies in place, the firm can provide more capital for housing, scaling solutions that help expand supply and affordability," he added.