EU countries call for ‘urgent’ talks on migration crisis in Spanish city of Ceuta

European flags in front of the E.U. headquarters in Brussels. AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de agosto, 2026

Twenty-two leaders of the European Union, including the Italian prime minister and the German chancellor, called on Saturday for an "extraordinary videoconference" of European interior ministers to assess and respond to the situation of the thousands of migrants in the Spanish city of Ceuta.

"We have a duty to effectively deter and relentlessly combat illegal migration," state the 22 signatories of an open letter.

The letter was initiated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country has temporarily suspended Schengen rules with Spain, and by her Danish counterpart, Mette Frederiksen, who stated on Friday that the E.U. should consider suspending Schengen cooperation with Spain.

"The line that Italy has long supported is today shared by an ever-growing number of European Nations," Meloni said on Saturday.

"Defending the external borders of the Union is not the interest of a single Nation. It is a shared responsibility of Europe," the Italian prime minister said on X.

Which countries are calling for dialogue?

Other signatories include German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the prime ministers of Hungary, Sweden and Poland, but not the leaders of France and Portugal, whose countries share a direct border with Spain.

"We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentali[z]ation of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible," they state. "Such a perception would encourage further attempts, undermine confidence in our common migration policy and have repercussions for all Member States."

They suggest that "ministers should in particular consider enhanced Frontex support and the effectiveness of E.U. cooperation with Morocco."

"We take note that no unauthorized onward movements have been recorded towards Europe," they added.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said Saturday that it was "completely out of the question" for Spain to leave the Schengen area and added that France enjoys very good cooperation with Spain.

The French minister also noted that his country would maintain reinforced security at the French-Spanish border "for as long as necessary."