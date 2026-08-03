Cuba suffers another nationwide blackout, the sixth since the start of the year

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

Cuba once again suffered another nationwide blackout, a recurring event this year. Miguel Díaz-Canel's dictatorship reported the country's sixth nationwide power outage of 2026.

In a brief message posted on X, the Cuban Electricity Union (UNE), an agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, reported that "a total shutdown of the National Power System" had occurred.

This blackout occurred again throughout the country, affecting 9.4 million people.

Shortly after the total blackout, the Ministry of Energy and Mines stated on X that "all protocols for restoration" had been activated.

Just 24 hours earlier, five of the country's 15 provinces lost power.

The Díaz-Canel dictatorship blames the United States for this situation, while the Trump administration attributes Cuba's energy crisis to internal mismanagement.