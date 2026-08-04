DOJ sets record with 25 lawsuits seeking to revoke citizenship of naturalized immigrants

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de agosto, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) moved to revoke the citizenship of 25 individuals accused of serious crimes, including aggravated sexual assault of a minor and first-degree attempted murder. In a statement, the DOJ stated that this is a "record" number of filings, part of the "largest denaturalization effort ever."

According to the DOJ in a press release, the complaints were filed between July 20 and Aug. 3. The agency also noted that, since the start of the second Trump administration in 2025, 123 civil denaturalization complaints have been filed, marking the highest number on record.

"U.S. citizenship is one of our nation's highest privileges, and it must be obtained lawfully and honestly. The complaints announced today allege that these individuals secured naturalization through fraud, concealment, or other unlawful conduct — including by concealing violent crimes, sexual offenses against children, fraudulent identities, and other disqualifying facts," said Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

"Today's filings represent the largest coordinated denaturalization effort in Department history, but they are only the beginning. The Justice Department will continue to use every tool available to protect the integrity of the naturalization process and the safety of the American people," he added.

According to the DOJ, the lawsuits involve naturalized citizens from 18 different countries, accused of obtaining citizenship through fraud, concealment of information, or false statements.

Specifically, the citizens involved are as follows:

Zia Murad Bhatti (59 years old, Pakistan)

Tatiana Power (age 46, Moldova)

Narinder Singh (age 65, India)

Emigdio Sánchez (age 62, Mexico)

Luisa Fernández Ordóñez (age 54, Colombia)

Jonathan Omorogieva Obasohan (age 56, Nigeria)

Enos Fong Korti (age 51, Liberia)

Yetunde Folake Olaniyi (age 56, Nigeria)

Mohd Wasif, also known as Mohammad Khanwasif (age 56 or 58, Pakistan)

Esther Quayle (age 50, Ghana)

Dwyane Robinson (age 44, Jamaica)

Yi Lee (age 46, Taiwan)

Eddie Jones Appah (age 66 or 67, Ghana)

José Luis Martínez-Zavala (age 80, Mexico)

Vivian Chike Obichere (72 years old, Nigeria)

José Francisco Cruz (72 years old, Honduras)

Francois Nguessi Dame (age 65, Cameroon)

Haitham A. Mustafa (58 years old, Jordan)

Jairo Javier Pedron Tellez (age 29, Cuba)

Carlos Ernesto Giron (age 65, El Salvador)

Juan Camilo Montoya (age 34, Colombia)

Cantave Previlon (age 63, Haiti)

Syed Tanweer Ahmad, also known as Timothy Syed Andersson (age 82, Sweden)

Miguel Eduardo Romero (age 67, El Salvador)

Manuel Antonio La Rosa-López (age 68, Peru)