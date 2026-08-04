"Things aren't looking good": Trump expresses doubts about Max Miller's candidacy following allegations of domestic violence

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump called Rep. Max Miller on Monday and expressed doubts about the Ohio Republican's candidacy amid reports accusing him of assaulting his ex-wife and their daughter, according to three sources familiar with the conversation. During the call, Trump told Miller that "things aren't looking good" and repeatedly told him that his reelection would be difficult, the three sources said.

The private conversation on Monday night struck a different tone than the public comments Trump has made about Miller recently. The president has refrained from criticizing the congressman or asking him to drop out of his reelection campaign. "I know Max, he's a good person, I mean I always thought he was a very good person. And I'm going to let the families figure that out. It's accusations. And I'm going to let them figure that out," Trump said Monday morning.

Trump's remarks came after Republican Senator Bernie Moreno called on Miller—who is his former son-in-law—to resign from Congress following allegations that he had abused Moreno's daughter Emily, and endangered the former couple's daughter, stating in a post on X that the congressman should seek professional treatment before he can safely interact with others and that he no longer meets the standards of conduct expected of an elected official.

"If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible. As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter," Moreno wrote.