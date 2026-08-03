Confusion in the Middle East: Trump says negotiations are beginning, but Iran denies it as oil prices drop on the prospect of a deal

Published by Israel Duro 3 de agosto, 2026

Iran once again dealt a precise blow on the battlefield where it is achieving the best results: disinformation and confusion to create, or reinforce, the image of an erratic Donald Trump in his handling of the conflict. This did not prevent oil prices from plummeting amid market expectations of an agreement following the cessation of the bombings.

The president assured that a new round of negotiations would begin Monday, after halting the "devastating attacks" planned for the weekend, but officials in Tehran were quick to state that no meeting has been scheduled on their part.

Tehran notes that negotiations with Oman are on track

Furthermore, Iranian officials insisted that Oman is on the verge of accepting an agreement proposed by Tehran for the management of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The issue is one of Washington's red lines, as the U.S. has warned both Iran and Oman that it will accept nothing less than the free passage of ships.

Trump told reporters on Sunday that the talks set to begin the following day would address precisely the situation at this vital chokepoint for global trade. He also said that the dialogue would ultimately cover Iran's denuclearization.

Oil prices fell by about 5%

However, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Monday that there are currently no plans to sit down at the negotiating table with Washington. "We are not currently negotiating with the United States. Our negotiations are with Oman to ensure passage through the Strait of Hormuz," said the ministry's spokesperson, Esmail Baqai, during a weekly press conference.

Nevertheless, oil prices fell at the opening of Asian markets after Trump announced the new negotiations. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 4.69% to $83.81 per barrel. Its U.S. counterpart, West Texas Intermediate, fell 4.67% to $80.72.