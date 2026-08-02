Trump calls off attacks on Iran after reaching a preliminary agreement that includes "the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT and end to Iran’s nuclear threat"

Published by Israel Duro 2 de agosto, 2026

With fighter jets and missile launchers "locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II," Donald Trump called off the attacks after announcing that a preliminary agreement had been reached with the Ayatollahs' regime, which includes "the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat".

Trump, who hours earlier had announced new airstrikes until the total neutralization of Iran's military capabilities, fed up with Tehran's "lies" and its continued failures to comply with the commitments set forth in the Memorandum of Understanding.

An agreement that includes Washington's main demands

However, the president noted that, following the ultimatum, "Iran and other Middle Eastern countries have just asked us to suspend any attack, since the general terms of an agreement have been agreed upon."

Given that the framework includes Washington's two main demands, Trump announced his agreement to take his finger off the trigger to allow time for the finalization and signing of an agreement he hopes will be definitive:

"I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."

Israel gave its approval to the agreement, according to Trump

Trump added that "the Country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE".