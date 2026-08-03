Milei accuses Sánchez of provoking a migrant influx in Spain to 'perpetuate his tyranny'

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

The migrant influx currently affecting Spain—primarily via Ceuta—has one person primarily responsible in the eyes of Javier Milei. The president of Argentina accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez of intentionally opening his country's doors to tens of thousands of illegal immigrants in order to "naturalize them," secure their votes, and "perpetuate his tyranny."

"In the case of Spain, Sánchez is using these immigrants to naturalize them so that they will vote for him and, let's say, perpetuate his tyranny," Milei said in an interview with LN+. These remarks were reported by AFP.

In addition, Milei took aim at the European Union (E.U.) for promoting a "deliberate policy known as multiculturalism."

For just over two weeks, tens of thousands of people have illegally crossed the border into Ceuta, a Spanish exclave located in Africa and bordering Morocco.

The situation became critical a few days ago, when images broadcast by media outlets around the world showed waves of people illegally crossing the border between Spain and Morocco both by land and sea.

On Saturday, Milei spoke for the first time on the migration crisis in Spain via X, directly pointing the finger at socialism.

"When people wake up, the end of socialism is near. Stay strong, Spain," read the Argentine president's post.