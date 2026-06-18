Trump harshly lashes out at Iran deal critics: 'fools, jealous, bad people, or stupid'

President Trump speaking with reporters on June 11 in the Oval Office. Kent NISHIMURA / AFP.

Published by Israel Duro 18 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump lashed out at critics of the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Iran. The president called those who demanded he take a "tougher" stance against the Ayatollahs' regime "fools, jealous, bad people, or stupid."

Trump opened his Truth Social post by referring to “these fools” who "think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran.” The president made no secret of his exasperation with analyses that consider the deal beneficial for Iran.

The markets are “at record high” and the price of oil is “tumbling down”

Trump bases his claim on the most immediate consequences of the agreement signed last Wednesday in Versailles writing: “the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are 'tumbling' down.”

Given these realities, the president concludes that critics are “jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”