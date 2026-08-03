A survivor of the October 7 attacks commits suicide in front of the grave of his girlfriend, who was murdered by Hamas

Memorial to the victims of the October 7 massacre. File photo The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de agosto, 2026

One of the survivors of the massacre carried out by Hamas at the Nova festival on October 7, 2023 took his own life in front of his girlfriend's grave, who was killed by the terrorist group that day.

Bar Asraf decided to take his own life at the Elkana cemetery in the West Bank. His body was found with a gunshot wound to the chest this Saturday, according to a report by the newspaper JFeed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to try to stabilize him, but ultimately could not save his life.

Asraf, 30, was the boyfriend of Liron Barda, one of the thousands of people Hamas murdered during the October 7 massacre. At the time of her death, Barda was 26 years old.

To honor his partner's memory, Asraf frequently visited Barda's parents and close relatives.