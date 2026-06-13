The United States has killed ‘Niño Guerrero,’ the top leader of the terrorist group Tren de Aragua, in Venezuela

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 12 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump announced that, under his executive direction, U.S. Southern Command carried out a lethal kinetic strike that resulted in the elimination of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, alias “Niño Guerrero,” the notorious leader of the Tren de Aragua, classified by the White House as one of the most bloodthirsty terrorist organizations on the planet.

According to the statement issued by the president via his Truth Social platform, the military operation responds to the commitment made to the public to curb the criminal impact resulting from the open-border policies of the Joe Biden administration, a period during which uncontrolled migratory flows—including foreign criminal cells—were allowed to enter.

The president directly linked this show of force to the need to provide a response and justice to the families of U.S. citizens who fell victim to the violence perpetrated by this criminal network on U.S. soil.

Trump recalled the cases of the young girls Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, and Laken Riley, 22, whose murders shocked the public and became symbols of the public’s demand for strict immigration control.

"With this action, the United States military has brought retribution to them, their families, and their loved ones," Trump stated in his official statement.

At the start of his current term, the president fulfilled his promise to formally designate the Aragua Train as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, simultaneously initiating the mass deportation of criminal elements and declaring an all-out war against drug trafficking and human smuggling networks.

The president explained that the military action was closely coordinated with the current authorities of the interim regime in Venezuela, confirming that bilateral cooperation is proceeding optimally in the area of security.

This collaboration aims to eliminate the possibility that members of the Aragua Train will use Venezuelan territory as a safe haven to operate and coordinate crimes of international scope.

"As a result, the terrorists of the Aragua Train no longer have a safe haven in Venezuela or anywhere else," Trump warned, assuring that under his leadership, the national security apparatus will track down those responsible for drug trafficking and homicides in any scenario.