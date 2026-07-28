Thune pours cold water on canceling recess to pass SAVE America Act

Published by Ben Whedon 28 de julio, 2026

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Monday poured cold water on the prospect of canceling the Senate's August recess to pass the SAVE America Act, saying he saw no path to passage of the bill.

The marquis voter ID legislation has languished in the Senate due to the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Thune has declined to alter Senate rules or fire the parliamentarian to sneak voter ID in through the reconciliation process, which is limited to budget matters.

Trump called for Thune to cancel recess to pass the bill

Trump on Monday called for Thune to cancel recess to pass the bill, but Thune said nothing had changed.

"We could stay here until Christmas and the Democrats aren't voting for this and Republicans are not getting rid of the legislative filibuster," he told reporters.

"Give me a rationale or a path to getting success."

"If [Trump] can change the facts and start moving some of those senators who are no's into yeses..."

He also highlighted that he had previously met with 20 Republicans to discuss alterations to Senate rules and that 15 of them had opposed such a move.

"Now, if [Trump] can change the facts and start moving some of those senators who are no's into yeses, then we have a different conversation," he added, according to Semafor.

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