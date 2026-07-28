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Japan: Tsunami Warning Following a 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake reached the highest level (7) on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, a standard used in Japan to measure how strongly earthquakes are felt.

Several police officers order an evacuation of a beach in Japan in a file photo

Several police officers order an evacuation of a beach in Japan in a file photoAFP

AFP
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AFP

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, announced the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which issued a tsunami warning.

The quake reached the maximum level (7) on the Shindo seismic intensity scale, a Japanese standard that measures how strongly earthquakes are felt, the agency said.

--Breaking News--

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