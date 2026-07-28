Japan: Tsunami Warning Following a 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake

Several police officers order an evacuation of a beach in Japan in a file photo AFP

Published by AFP 28 de julio, 2026

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Japan on Tuesday, announced the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), which issued a tsunami warning.

The quake reached the maximum level (7) on the Shindo seismic intensity scale, a Japanese standard that measures how strongly earthquakes are felt, the agency said.

--Breaking News--