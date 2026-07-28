The son of Eric Bieniemy, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was arrested following a shooting that left his mother injured

A view of the field before the start of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de julio, 2026

The son of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, was arrested in Virginia after being accused of shooting his mother during an incident at the family home in Ashburn, Loudoun County.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Sunday night to an emergency call reporting a shooting at a residence, where they found 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

Son faces several serious charges

Authorities identified the alleged assailant as Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, the couple's son. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with:

Malicious wounding.

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Discharging a firearm inside a dwelling.

The defendant remains in custody without bail at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center while the investigation continues. Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive for the shooting.

Eric Bieniemy was absent from training camp Eric Bieniemy, the current offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, was with the team at their preseason training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, when the incident occurred.

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​The coach did not attend Monday's activities to address the family emergency. The Chiefs issued a brief statement confirming that they are aware of the situation.

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​"The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy's family. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Andy Reid expressed his support

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid publicly expressed his support for Bieniemy and confirmed that Mia Bieniemy is in stable condition.

Reid noted that, at a time like this, "family comes first" and explained that other members of the coaching staff will temporarily take over offensive duties while Eric Bieniemy remains with his loved ones.

A key figure in the Kansas City organization

Eric Bieniemy is one of the most renowned coaches in the NFL. He was part of the coaching staff that Andy Reid brought to Kansas City in 2013, initially as a running backs coach, before becoming offensive coordinator.

During his first stint with the Chiefs, he helped build one of the league's most successful offenses, helping the franchise reach three Super Bowls and win two championships.

After stints with the Washington Commanders and later the Chicago Bears, Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs this season to once again take on the role of offensive coordinator.