'It was Allah who ordered me to do it': Police arrest a man who stabbed three women in Paris

Scene of a man's knife attack on three women in Paris. July 27, 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de julio, 2026

French authorities took a man into police custody who stabbed three women on a street in Paris, France.

According to a video posted on social media by Visegrád 24 showing the moment of the arrest, the attacker stated that 'it was Allah who ordered me to do it'.

It was an off-duty police officer who was the first to act and arrest the suspect, as explained by France's Interior Minister, Laurent Núñez.

The attack occurred mid-morning at the Porte de Clichy, in the northwest of the French capital.

According to Núñez, the three victims are 19, 24 and 36 years old. Two of them are hospitalized in very serious condition, while the third has minor injuries.

In addition, one of the injured women is pregnant.

The investigation into the incident is already underway.