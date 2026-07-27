ICE deported Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan player in the NFL, for being 'a clear threat to the community'

Published by Israel Duro 27 de julio, 2026

Daniel Adongo made history in 2013 when he made his debut with the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL. He was the first player born in Kenya to play in the league, where he played as a linebacker until 2015. Since then, he has been on a relentless descent into hell that culminated in his deportation last year.

However, during his three seasons in the NFL he barely played in five games and recorded just a single defensive play before being released in 2015. Nevertheless, it was a lucrative period for him, as he pocketed some $694,000.

Numerous incidents and a one-year prison sentence

The end of his football career coincided with the beginning of his legal troubles, stemming from reports of domestic violence. His visa expired in 2016, but Adongo continued to reside in the U.S., where he became well-known to law enforcement due to numerous incidents.

According to ICE, the former player was arrested on several occasions for crimes such as aggravated intimidation, assault, and disorderly conduct. In addition, he was sentenced to nearly a year in prison for property damage in 2020.

"This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community"

The final blow for Adongo came with the enactment of the Laken Riley Act by Donald Trump in 2025. Under this new law, it became "mandatory" to detain certain undocumented immigrants without the right to bail if they are charged with certain crimes and to expedite their deportation.

"This dangerous individual was clearly a threat to the community, which is safer now that he has been removed. All those who violate immigration law will be held accountable, including former professional athletes," stated Douglas Thompson, assistant director of the ICE office in Chicago.