Canada: Another shooting near US consulate in Toronto, the second in four months

U.S. consulate in Toronto, Canada, after being targeted in a shooting. March 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de julio, 2026

Law enforcement in Canada responded to a shooting that occurred near the U.S. consulate in Toronto. Initial reports indicated that there were no fatalities or injuries.

According to the city police department, several officers heard gunshots near the diplomatic building and saw a white vehicle fleeing the scene.

While cordoning off the area, authorities found several spent shell casings.

In a statement posted on social media, the U.S. consulate in Toronto thanked the city police for responding to the shooting.

The premier of the province of Ontario, Doug Ford, condemned this incident and acts of vandalism that occurred at two Jewish-owned businesses in recent days.

"I’m totally disgusted by the shootings and vandalism that took place in Toronto over the last few days, including at two Jewish-owned businesses over the weekend and near the U.S. Consulate this morning," said Ford. "In all cases, active police investigations are underway. I expect all those responsible to be found, prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Second shooting in four months

This is the second incident of this nature to occur at the same location in four months. Toronto authorities responded to a shooting that took place on the morning of March 10 in front of the U.S. consulate.

Ford described the incident as "an absolutely unacceptable act of violence and intimidation aimed at our American friends and [neighbors]." No fatalities or injuries were reported.