Iranian propaganda video calls for killing Melania and Barron Trump amid tensions with Washington

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de julio, 2026

The family of President Donald Trump has once again been targeted by threats in Iranian propaganda videos: one widely circulated on social media—produced in Iran and aimed at supporters and fighters of the regime—offered specific instructions for carrying out an attack on the lives of First Lady Melania Trump and her 20-year-old son, Barron.

This incident is the latest in an escalation of explicit threats against the presidential family since the war between Washington and Tehran broke out. Just last week, posters bearing the slogan "Blood for blood" had appeared in various locations throughout the Iranian capital, calling for the deaths of Trump and all his children: Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany, and Barron.

The new video, titled "How to Kill Melania Trump," uses real footage of the first lady taken in New York—on her usual route and in front of luxury stores she often frequents—to suggest a possible attack against her. The video suggests that her shopping trips would be an occasion "suitable for operations by global freedom fighters," and even proposes using a nerve agent to contaminate clothing she might purchase. The video concludes with a direct threat against Barron: "This is just the beginning. Barron Trump, wait for us."

The Secret Service and the East Wing of the White House did not respond to requests for comment from the New York Post, one of the media outlets that reported on the video. Melania and Barron have round-the-clock protection, as do the family's major properties, including the White House, Trump Tower, the Bedminster club, and Mar-a-Lago.

Amid this climate, the First Lady reduced her public appearances during July and did not attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner last Friday, citing—according to a source close to her—a scheduling conflict.

Trump himself has admitted to being the Iranian regime's primary target following the death of its supreme leader and other key figures in a joint operation by the United States and Israel. The president even had to switch presidential planes earlier this month to leave Turkey, where he was attending a NATO summit, due to specific threats to his safety, as reported by The New York Times weeks earlier.

When asked about the risk he faces, Trump said he had left instructions on how to respond to an attack against him: "I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with," he told the NYP. "The only thing is, I've left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."