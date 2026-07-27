One of FBI's Most Wanted captured in Jamaica: Accused of embezzling $32 million in COVID relief

Published by Diane Hernández 27 de julio, 2026

One of the alleged perpetrators of a multimillion-dollar fraud against the economic aid programs created during the COVID-19 pandemic is now in the custody of U.S. authorities. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the arrest in Jamaica of Elaine Angene Escoe, 41, in Jamaica; she was among the Most Wanted Fugitives for financial fraud and is accused of participating in a scheme that allegedly diverted more than $32 million in federal funds.

The suspect was located following an international investigation and extradited this week to southern Florida, where she will face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and multiple counts of money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Fraud scheme exploiting pandemic relief programs

According to the federal indictment, Escoe and several accomplices filed or facilitated the filing of fraudulent applications to access various economic assistance programs implemented by the U.S. government during the public health emergency.

These included the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), the Shutdown Venue Operator Grant (SVOG) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

Investigators allege that the organization falsified information regarding the existence of businesses, their revenue, payroll and business operations in order to meet the eligibility requirements for receiving aid and maximize the funds obtained.

To support the applications, the network allegedly prepared false tax returns, falsified bank records and provided other fraudulent financial documents, which were subsequently used by lenders and program administrators to approve the loans and grants.

The U.S. Attorney's Office also asserts that some applications were submitted using companies directly controlled by the defendants, while others were processed on behalf of third parties, who paid commissions that in some cases amounted to as much as 50% of the funds received. Subsequently, the money was allegedly distributed and laundered among the members of the organization.

In hiding in Jamaica under fake identity

U.S. authorities indicated that Escoe was formally charged in 2025 but never appeared in court. Following her failure to appear, a federal judge issued an arrest warrant, and investigations concluded that she had fled to Jamaica.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, the defendant was living under the fake identity of "Harley Newman" while attempting to evade justice.

She was located after FBI agents received information about her whereabouts. The operation involved collaboration with Jamaican authorities, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Marshals Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office.

Department of Justice: "No matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide"

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the case exemplifies the Department of Justice's strategy to prosecute those who misused public funds intended to alleviate the crisis caused by the pandemic.

"This Most Wanted Fraudster allegedly obtained tens of millions in COVID-19 relief, stealing critical resources from legitimate businesses during a national crisis. ... She fled the country believing she could escape justice but ultimately could not," Blanche said.

She added that anyone who abuses programs funded by taxpayer money will be brought to justice "no matter how long it takes or where they attempt to hide."

Fourth major international arrest in just a few weeks

Patel described the arrest as another success of the FBI's international crackdown on financial fraud.

As he explained, Escoe is the fourth person on the "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list to be captured in just five weeks.

The FBI director stated that the four recently arrested suspects face fraud charges totaling nearly $1.8 billion and had been on the run for more than 3,500 days across various countries on three continents.

He also noted that since June, the FBI has secured the return of more than 30 high-value targets to the United States.

"Under this administration, fraud is no longer tolerated – and those who steal from American taxpayers have nowhere to hide," Patel stated.