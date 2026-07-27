Berlin police shoot dead chief suspect in deadly Islamist Pride attack

Published by Israel DuroAFP 27 de julio, 2026

German police said Sunday they had shot and killed the chief suspect in what officials described as a deadly Islamist attack near the Berlin Pride parade the previous night, the latest ramming assault to hit the country.

The attack late Saturday -the first such incident to target the German capital's LGBTQ community- killed one woman and wounded 29 others.

Berlin police said on X that they had traced the chief suspect, 21-year old Abdul Ballout, to an allotment complex in the western Spandau district at around 6:00 pm (local time) on Sunday. Ballout "ran towards them with a bladed weapon", the police said, prompting officers to open fire, "injuring the suspect so that he died at the scene despite attempts to rescusitate him".

Supporter of the so-called Islamic State group (IS)

Earlier, prosecutors had said that Ballout, a German citizen of Lebanese origin, had been a supporter of the so-called Islamic State group (IS) with several criminal convictions, the latest dating from May.

Saturday's attack shattered what had been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands attending Christopher Street Day (CSD), one of Europe's largest Pride events.

Politicians in Germany and elsewhere in Europe widely condemned the attack, while the flag at the German Bundestag was lowered to half mast. Speaking before a memorial service for the victims at Berlin's Marienkirche church, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appealed to those targeted by the attack to "not let yourselves be intimidated".

Ballout used a machete to attack more people

Shortly before 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday a white minivan ran into people on the southern edge of central Berlin's Tiergarten park before crashing into a tree. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Ballout was suspected of having then used a machete to attack more people. Dobrindt said 29 people were injured, some seriously.

Merz said Sunday evening that none of the victims were any longer in a life-threatening condition. The attack took place several hundred metres away from the end of the tightly guarded CSD parade route and the event's main stage at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

Dobrindt said Ballout had been known to the authorities for a "high number" of previous crimes and for being radicalised. "Everything we see here indicates that this was an Islamist terror attack," he said.

A criminal record

Prosecutors said Ballout had previous convictions for bodily harm and extortion committed in 2019, and one for robbery in 2020. They say that in 2024 he shared IS propaganda on Instagram and the following year travelled to Lebanon in order to fight for the militia in Syria. He was arrested in Lebanon and sentenced to three months' prison.

On his return to Germany in November he was arrested and held until his conviction in May for "preparing a serious act of subversive violence".

But his sentence of one year and ten months in jail was suspended, partially in recognition of the time he had spent in jail in Lebanon and pre-trial detention, and partially because he had admitted to the crimes and distanced himself from IS.

At the scene of the attack itself people left flowers and hand-written messages of condolence and support.