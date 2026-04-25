Washington issues security alert for Americans in UK after threats linked to Iran conflict

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de abril, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in London issued a security alert Friday urging U.S. citizens in the United Kingdom to remain in full caution in the face of recent attacks and threats targeting Jewish institutions and U.S.-linked sites, both in the British nation and the rest of Europe, amid negotiations that the Administration of President Donald Trump has held with the Iranian regime in recent weeks to put an end to the war.

In the advisory, issued by the U.S. Mission to the United Kingdom, authorities specifically asked Americans to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, also recommending that travelers remain on high alert in high-traffic areas such as tourist attractions, places of worship and community centers. Similarly, the U.S. Embassy in London asked them to review their personal security plans and keep abreast of local news.

The warning by the Trump administration comes amid growing concerns that tensions related to conflicts with Islamic theocracy could spread beyond the region, potentially increasing risks to places associated with Jewish and American communities across Europe. After all, numerous countries in the Western Hemisphere experienced a sudden proliferation in cases of anti-Semitism, to the point of leading to different types of violent situations against Jewish communities.

Since the beginning of the war between the United States and Israel against Iran, several experts have warned that the Iranian regime could perpetrate attacks both in the United States and in other countries throughout Europe due to the different criminal groups operating in various parts of the world and controlled by Tehran.