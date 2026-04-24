LIVE | Oil prices back above $100 per barrel over unstable situation in Iran

Published by Israel Duro 24 de abril, 2026

The price of Brent crude was again comfortably above $100 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was approaching that barrier due to the perception that a Middle East peace deal is no closer. Statements coming from Tehran, showing defiance and threatening its neighbors and international trade, contrast with Donald Trump's assertions that the Iranian regime on the verge of collapse due to the confrontation between moderates and the more hard-line wing led by the Revolutionary Guard Corps which seems to be calling the shots in the country at the moment.

On the other major front of the war, Israel and Lebanon agreed in Washington to extend the ceasefire for three more weeks.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

12:53 Hezbollah says ceasefire extension is "meaningless" and that it reserves right to "respond to Israeli aggression" 12:53 24/04/2026 13:10 24/04/2026 The Hezbollah terrorist group showed its displeasure with the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, assuring that it is "meaningless." It also assured that it reserves the right to "respond to Israeli aggression."

06:43 Blue helmet wounded in Lebanon dies 12:43 24/04/2026 12:43 24/04/2026 The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), reported the death of a UNIFIL soldier who was wounded in an attack on March 29th.

06:32 Pentagon prepares to penalize "rogue" NATO allies 12:32 24/04/2026 13:10 24/04/2026 A top-level internal email accessed by Reuters revealed possible reprisals proposed by the War Department to the allies who are most reluctant to collaborate with the U.S. in the Iran War. It includes suspending Spain from NATO and withdrawing support for the U.K. in its conflict over Argentina over the Falkland Islands. World The Pentagon studies potential suspension of Spain from NATO, Sánchez downplays warning Diane Hernández

05:30 Oil prices continue to rise, break $100 barrier again 12:30 24/04/2026 13:11 24/04/2026 The price of a barrel of Brent oil again broke the $100 barrier and, after early trading on European exchanges, was valued at $107.30. West Texas Intermediate was also hovering around that barrier with rises to $97.57 per barrel.

04:26 Unrest in the markets 12:26 24/04/2026 13:10 24/04/2026 Stock markets showed signs of volatility due to uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and its impact on oil prices, which continues on an upward trajectory.



Asian markets closed mixed, while Europe opened in the red.

