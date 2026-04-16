US sends more than 10,000 troops to the Middle East as Trump presses Iran to accept peace deal

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 15 de abril, 2026

The Pentagon is sending more than 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East in the coming days, in an escalation aimed at increasing pressure on Iran to accept a peace deal as the fragile two-week cease-fire nears its expiration date.

The new troops are in addition to the approximately 50,000 military personnel the Pentagon already has deployed globally in operations related to the war against the Iranian regime.

According to officials quoted by The Washington Post, the first wave of reinforcements, about 6,000 troops aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush and several escort ships, will arrive in the region in the next few days. The carrier was near South Africa's Cape of Good Hope on Tuesday, making an unusual detour around the southern tip of the African continent on its way to the theater of operations.

Also, by the end of the month, another 4,200 troops from the Boxer Amphibious Group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which departed last week from Hawaii, the WaPo reported.

With these 10,000 additional troops, the U.S. will have three aircraft carriers positioned in the region, the USS Abraham Lincoln, the USS Gerald R. Ford in the eastern Mediterranean, and the George H.W. Bush underway. All three come equipped with dozens of fighter jets.

They add to the maritime blockade

The U.S. military reinforcement comes in parallel to the naval blockade Trump announced Sunday on Iranian ports. In the first days of operation, at least ten vessels have turned away from the presence of U.S. warships in the Gulf of Oman, with no shots fired so far.

An Iranian-flagged vessel attempted to pass through on Tuesday, but was intercepted and redirected by the destroyer USS Spruance. A radio transmission circulated online captures the warning issued to vessels in the area, "Do not attempt to breach the blockade (...) Turn around, or prepared to be boarded."

Vessels are fully authorized to use force if they do not comply with the blockade, U.S. officials said.

As the military deployment grows by leaps and bounds, seeking to bend the Iranian regime's will, the Trump administration has also begun to exert economic pressure. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed on Wednesday that two Chinese banks received letters warning that they could face secondary sanctions if Iranian funds are found to be flowing through their accounts. China purchases up to 90% of Iranian oil, making Beijing a key player in the economic pressure on Tehran. The warning was also sent to the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Hong Kong.