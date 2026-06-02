Life sentence for Vickrum Digwa: the murderer who had his own victim arrested in the UK

The Palace of Westminster with the flag of the United Kingdom (Archive). NurPhoto via AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 2 de junio, 2026

An 18-year-old student was dying on a street in Southampton, in United Kingdom. Minutes later, he would be handcuffed by police. Not because he had attacked anyone. Not because he was the aggressor. But because the officers who arrived on the scene initially accepted the version of who had just stabbed him.

This week, Vickrum Digwa was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Henry Nowak, with a minimum term of 21 years before being eligible for parole. However, the court verdict has not closed the public debate. It has intensified it.

Because this case is not just about murder. It also raises questions about the ability of institutions to distinguish between facts and narratives at the most critical moments.

The night that changed everything

The tragedy occurred in December 2025 in Southampton. Henry Nowak, a college student barely 18, was attacked with a knife during an altercation. The injuries would prove fatal.

According to the facts laid out during the trial, when police arrived on the scene they found a confused scene. Amid the chaos, Digwa assured the officers that he had been the victim of a racist assault and that Nowak had ripped off his turban.

That accusation conditioned the initial response.

The officers believed for the first few minutes that Digwa might be the victim of the incident. As a result, Henry Nowak was handcuffed while seriously injured.

Only later would the true dimension of what had happened be understood. The victim was not the man who claimed to have suffered a racist attack. The victim was the young man who was dying on the ground.

The trial and the conviction

Months later, a jury found Digwa guilty of the murder of Henry Nowak.

Judge William Mousley KC handed down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, setting a minimum of 21 years in prison before any possibility of parole. During the court proceedings, the prosecution argued that the allegations made by Digwa following the crime were false and had served to deflect attention from his responsibility.

Hampshire police eventually acknowledged errors in the initial handling of the incident and issued public apologies to the victim's family.

But for many observers, the apology does not resolve the central question. How could a mistake of such magnitude have occurred?

The question the UK cannot avoid

The case has provoked a discussion that far transcends the boundaries of a criminal prosecution. The question is no longer solely who committed the crime. That question has been answered by the courts.

The question now is why the institutions reacted the way they did.

Many commentators have pointed out that the episode reflects a growing tendency to accept certain allegations—especially those related to racism or discrimination—before the facts have been fully verified.

No one disputes that allegations of racism should be investigated seriously. But the fundamental principle of any investigation remains the same: check the facts before drawing conclusions.

When that order is reversed, the risk of making serious mistakes increases dramatically.

And in Southampton, critics argue, that risk became a reality.

Silence that also fuels disaster



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At the time, Khan stated that "no country, city, police force or institution can remain indifferent to racism and its consequences." Six years later, some critics wonder why he has not issued similarly forceful statements about a case that has generated deep commotion within the United Kingdom itself. The controversy is not limited to policing. In recent hours, various voices on social networks have questioned the silence of political figures who in the past have spoken out strongly on high-impact cases involving racism and policing in other countries.These include London Mayor Sadiq Khan , whose 2020 message following thewas widely circulated again.At the time, Khan stated that "no country, city, police force or institution can remain indifferent to racism and its consequences." Six years later, some critics wonder whyabout a case that has generated deep commotion within the United Kingdom itself.

Beyond the Digwa case

The murder of Henry Nowak has ended up becoming a symbol of a much wider debate that now crosses many Western democracies.

How should institutions act when faced with sensitive allegations related to identity, religion or discrimination? How to prevent bias from influencing investigations, regardless of the direction in which they operate? How to ensure that the legitimate pursuit of justice does not end up replacing rigorous analysis of the evidence?

These are all uncomfortable questions. But that is precisely why they are necessary.

A difficult lesson

The judgment against Vickrum Digwa represents the close of a judicial process. It does not, however, represent the end of the public and dangerous discussion that is increasingly growing in Europe.

The image that remains is of an 18-year-old who needed urgent help and who, for a few crucial moments, was treated as a suspect rather than a victim. For Henry Nowak's family, that reality is impossible to forget.

And for British institutions, the case is a warning as simple as it is momentous: no narrative, no accusation and no social pressure can replace the fundamental obligation to check the facts.

Because when the truth comes too late, the consequences can be irreversible.