Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de junio, 2026

The annual White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) gala, which had to be abruptly cut short in April following an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump, will have a new date. Organizers confirmed Tuesday that the event will be held on Friday, July 24 in Washington DC with a strong reinforcement in security measures.

Last April 25, the dinner was interrupted when shots were heard near a security checkpoint at the hotel where the event was being held. Trump had to be quickly evacuated from the venue. Cole Allen, a 31-year-old man originally from California, was arrested at the scene and charged days later with attempted murder and other crimes. On May 11, Allen pleaded not guilty in court.

Weijia Jiang, president of the WHCA, sent a message to members confirming the new event date. "I am proud to announce we will host another dinner to be held in Washington, DC on Friday, July 24th," she wrote.

Trump to attend with heavy security measures

Trump will be present at the new dinner, where "significantly enhanced safety measures" and new access protocols will be implemented to ensure the integrity of the event. In a social media post, the president praised the White House Correspondents' Association's decision to repeat the dinner, calling it a "sign of strength and fortitude."

Jiang emphasized the symbolism of moving forward despite the incident, "We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for."

The decision to reschedule the gala reflects the association's desire to not give in to violence and maintain a tradition that brings together journalists, politicians and influential Washington figures.