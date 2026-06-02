Trump appoints Bill Pulte as director of National Intelligence

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Bill Pulte as acting director of National Intelligence. The decision generated attention due to the businessman's limited experience in national security matters.

Pulte will simultaneously keep his current responsibilities at the helm of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Pulte replaces Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned in late May after weeks of speculation about her differences with the Trump administration over Iran policy.

Trump hailed Pulte in a social media post announcing the appointment, saying he "has deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets."

During his tenure in real estate, Pulte has publicly accused Democratic Senator Adam Schiff and New York Attorney General Letitia James of wrongdoing related to mortgage applications. He also backed legal action against Federal Reserve Governor, Lisa Cook, in a case that is continuing its judicial course.