Treasury highlights impact of tax cuts, with more than 50 million Americans benefiting

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de abril, 2026

The Treasury Department announced that 53 million Americans have benefited from at least one of the tax cuts implemented by Donald Trump. The regulations were part of the 'Big Beautiful Bill', also known as the Working Families Tax Cuts Act. Among them are tax deductions for overtime, tips and senior citizens.

On Tax Day, the Treasury released statistics on tax exemptions and deductions implemented by the president and congressional Republicans. On average, the agency noted that Americans have received refunds of more than $3,400, an 11% increase over the previous season. In addition, the average deduction was $800.

The most famous deductions were for tips and overtime. As reported by the Treasury, more than 6 million taxpayers claimed the deduction on tips, with an average deduction of $7,100. In turn, more than 25 million did the same with the overtime tax deduction, with an average deduction of more than $3,100.

Another high-impact measure was the enhanced deduction for seniors. This policy allows seniors to pay taxes on a smaller portion of their income. More than 30 million Americans have already claimed it.

Specifically, a deduction is a discount on income before taxes are calculated. For example, if a person earns $60,000 a year and $10,000 comes from tips, the government allows them to subtract that $10,000, so they would only pay taxes on the remaining $50,000.

Heading into the midterm elections, Trump and congressional Republicans have promoted these policies across the country. The president is expected to capitalize on the results of the tax deductions at two campaign events in Arizona and Nevada.

“Under President Trump, we uphold the foundational principle that hardworking Americans should be rewarded, not punished with tax hikes, and the results of this tax season prove it. The Working Families Tax Cuts provided meaningful relief to middle- and low-income taxpayers, increasing take-home pay and putting more money back into the pockets of American families," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"From the shop floor to the kitchen table, taxpayers are feeling the difference of the largest tax cuts in our nation’s history, and millions of Americans are keeping more of what they earn and seeing their paychecks go further than ever before," he added.