Indiana: Gov. Mike Braun proclaims June as 'Nuclear Family Month' as opposed to 'Pride Month'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de junio, 2026

This Monday, Republican Indiana Governor Mike Braun issued a proclamation declaring June as 'Nuclear Family Month' in the state. The move has generated negative reactions on social media from progressive sectors, which consider it an oppositional response to 'Pride Month'.

"The nuclear family, consisting of one husband, one wife and any biological, adopted, or foster children, is God's design for the family structure and has been the foundation of society since the creation of the world," reads the proclamation.

The document also mentions that:

Research shows that children who live with their married biological parents have better physical and emotional outcomes .

When families weaken, communities must compensate with " expensive, inferior " approaches, such as welfare systems, schools and police acting as parental figures.

Indiana's values celebrate the commitment of mothers and fathers to each other and their children.

Braun joins other politicians from states such as Tennessee, Arkansas and Utah, governed by Republicans, who have pushed alternative celebrations to 'Pride Month' during June.

"As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, we recognize that growing and strengthening families is critical to the next 250 years," the proclamation concludes.

The governor, a father of four and grandfather of seven, shared on his social media, "I have seen firsthand the impact that loving, committed families can have across multiple generations." He added that Indiana will continue to support policies that strengthen families.