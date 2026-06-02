LIVE | Iran says resumption of war with US is "inevitable"

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de junio, 2026

Stocks mostly rose and oil fell Tuesday as investors assessed the chances of a Middle East peace deal, while technology companies enjoyed another good day thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence.

However, conflicting signals from Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about ending Israeli strikes in Lebanon created uncertainty.

The U.S. president said he had held talks with the Israeli prime minister and a "very good call"through unnamed representatives of the terrorist group Hezbollah.

Times are Eastern Standard Time (ET).

06:43 Am. Israel orders residents to evacuate the town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon 12:49 02/06/2026 12:49 02/06/2026 The Israeli military on Tuesday warned residents of the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh to evacuate the area in the face of planned attacks.



"In light of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF is compelled to act against it with force," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, posted on X.



06:36 am Senior Iranian official says resumption of war with US is "inevitable"

12:41 02/06/2026 12:41 02/06/2026 A senior Iranian military official said Tuesday that a resumption of hostilities with the United States was inevitable as negotiations between Tehran and Washington appeared to stall.



"The United States demands our total surrender, and the Iranian nation will never surrender," said Mohammad Jafar Assadi, deputy head of Iran's central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya. "Without surrender, war is inevitable."



05:36 pm Israel intercepts two projectiles 12:39 02/06/2026 12:39 02/06/2026 The Israeli military reported that its air defense systems intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel, hours after Trump's announcement.





04:36 am Israel and Hezbollah clash ahead of US-brokered talks

Israel and Hezbollah clashed overnight despite U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the two sides had agreed to cease fighting ahead of US-sponsored Israel-Lebanon talks on Tuesday.



12:41 02/06/2026 12:41 02/06/2026

Latest developments in the war:

