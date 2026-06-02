Trump nominates ambassadors to Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Ecuador in package sent to Senate

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 1 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump sent a package of diplomatic nominations to the Senate on Monday that includes future U.S. ambassadors to four South American countries: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Ecuador.

The most striking nomination is that of Daniel Perez, current speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, to head the embassy in Brazil. Perez, a Cuban-born Miami native, has been one of the most critical Republican voices of Gov. Ron DeSantis in the past year. On separate occasions she called him "emotional" after disagreements over immigration policy and publicly denounced DeSantis for refusing to take her calls before crucial meetings on the state budget.

DeSantis, for his part, accused Perez of having a "personal agenda" and of acting contrary to what he promised voters. Perez's relationship with the White House, however, has been more fluid, and his nomination reflects the president's direct endorsement.

The House minority leader in the lower chamber, Hakeem Jeffries, reacted on social media by accusing Perez of having negotiated a redistricting map in exchange for the nomination. "The culture of corruption happens in broad daylight," he wrote. "Remember it in November."

Sen. Rick Scott came to the nominee's defense. "He's not looking for headlines. But he's always focused on results, and he has a lot to show for it. Florida is better off because of his leadership," Scott said. Perez's nomination still must be confirmed by the Senate, and Perez himself did not immediately respond whether he would accept it.

For Colombia, Trump nominated Nathaniel Morris of Kentucky. For Paraguay, Paul Kalmbach of Ohio. And for Ecuador, Peter Snyder, of Virginia. The four nominations are part of a broader package that includes diplomatic appointments in other regions of the world, as well as appointments to positions in the Department of State and other federal agencies.

Nominations sent to the Senate also included Nick Oberheiden of Texas for ambassador to Egypt; Donald Blome of Illinois as undersecretary of state for Near Eastern affairs; and Henry Wooster of Virginia to head the embassy in Kenya. Trump also nominated Johnny Figueroa of Tennessee as ambassador-in-chief for Global Health Security and Diplomacy and coordinator of U.S. efforts to combat HIV/AIDS globally.