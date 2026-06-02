Found in the river Seine: Death toll during PSG celebration rises to 2

Riots in Paris, France, after PSG's victory in the UEFA Champions League AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2026

Chaotic celebrations in the French capital following the victory of Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the UEFA Champions League have caused another fatality.

Following news of the death of a young man in his 20s after crashing his motorcycle into a wall, a body of a man was reportedly found lifeless in the Seine River.

This news was reported by the newspaper Le Parisien. According to the cited media outlet, French authorities found the body of a man floating on the water.

Emergency services tried to revive him, but without success. Several witnesses said they saw a young man in his 30s who was visibly drunk jump from a bridge into the river.

PSG's victory was celebrated in chaotic fashion in Paris. According to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, there were "more than 890 arrests," in addition to listing at 178 police officers injured in the incidents.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the riots, stressing that justice will be "intractable" with each and every one of those arrested.

Last year, the celebration of PSG's triumph in the same competition also saw riots, which resulted in more than 500 arrests and two deaths.