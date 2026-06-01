Sweden puts the spotlight on parents: The problem of screens is no longer only for children

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de junio, 2026

For years, the debate about excessive screen use has focused on minors: how much time they spend in front of a tablet, when they should have a cellphone and what effects social networks have on their mental health. However, Sweden has just put an interesting twist on that conversation. The Swedish Public Health Agency has explicitly asked parents to reduce the use of their own phones when with their children, arguing that adults are the primary role models for digital behavior in the home.

The recommendation seems simple: Put the cellphone away during shared moments with children and create screen-free spaces, such as the dining table or the bedroom. But behind this message lies a much deeper phenomenon that affects millions of families around the world.

A shift in focus from controlling children to watching adults

The Swedish warning starts from an idea backed by decades of research in developmental psychology: Children learn more by imitation than by instruction.

Psychiatrist Helena Frielingsdorf, quoted by the Swedish health authority, sums up the principle neatly: Children don't just listen to what adults say, they watch what they do.

This concern does not come out of the blue. As early as 2024, the Swedish agency itself had already toughened its recommendations on child screen time, even suggesting that children under age two avoid exposure to digital devices altogether and setting progressive limits according to age. Among the reasons cited were associations between high screen time and worse sleep patterns, as well as negative effects on physical and mental health.

Now the focus is shifting to an actor that until recently remained relatively out of the debate: parents.

What the scientific evidence says

The academic literature is surprisingly consistent on this point.

A study published in BMJ Open found that children of parents who spent more time in front of screens were significantly more likely to develop the same habits. The researchers concluded that adult digital behavior is one of the strongest predictors of childhood digital behavior.

Other work based on a representative sample of more than 2,300 U.S. families came to a similar conclusion: Parental screen time was the most influential factor in explaining children's screen time, even above other variables in the family environment.

Furthermore, systematic reviews of the evidence show that parental example has a direct impact on both children's physical activity and sedentary habits. Reducing the time parents spend in front of devices usually translates into a reduction in children's screen time.

The psychological explanation is relatively simple: Children interpret observed behaviors as social norms. If the phone is constantly present at the table, on the sofa or during a family conversation, the implicit message is that such behavior is normal and desirable.

The invisible problem: When the cell phone disrupts the parent-child relationship

Beyond the hours of exposure, some experts are concerned about another less quantifiable phenomenon: fragmentation of attention.

The question is not just how much time a child spends in front of a screen, but how much time a parent spends looking at a screen while the child is trying to interact with it.

A number of studies on family dynamics have pointed out that frequent interruptions caused by mobile phones reduce the quality of parent-child interactions and hinder emotional communication.

Especially during the first years of life, language development, emotional regulation, and social skills depend heavily on face-to-face interactions. Research on infant learning shows that young children learn much more effectively from real people than from digital content.

From this perspective, the problem is not only technological, but relational.

Is Sweden exaggerating? Sweden is part of an international trend.



In the past two years,



Even in the technology industry there is a certain paradox. Numerous executives of large technology companies have publicly acknowledged that they limit their own children's access to screens or set strict rules about their use.



The concern is no longer confined to an academic debate. It has become Not necessarily. In fact,In the past two years, government recommendations aimed at reducing children's digital exposure have proliferated. Health authorities in several Western countries have toughened their messages about early device use, the presence of cellphones in bedrooms and excessive consumption of social media.Even in the technology industry there is a certain paradox. Numerous executives of large technology companies have publicly acknowledged that they limit their own children's access to screens or setThe concern is no longer confined to an academic debate. It has become a public health issue

The other side of the debate: Not all families start from the same point

However, there is also a critical view that is worth incorporating.

Some researchers and family policy experts warn that the debate about screens can be oversimplified. In many households, especially those with fewer economic resources or with parents who work long hours, digital devices serve practical functions: entertaining children while adults work, facilitating educational tasks or simply providing moments of respite for caregivers.

From this perspective, blaming parents exclusively may be unfair.

Furthermore, current scientific evidence increasingly points to the fact that not all screens are the same. A child consuming short videos for hours in solitude is not the same as a family using an educational application, watching a documentary together or doing shared digital activities.

For this reason, some specialists argue that the conversation should focus less on total time and more on the quality of use and the family context.

Beyond screens: A shared attention crisis

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the Swedish recommendation is that it transcends the technology debate.

At bottom, the Public Health Agency is asking a broader question: how much real attention do we devote to our children?

The cellphone has become the symbol of a perpetually connected society, where notifications constantly compete for our attention. The Swedish concern reflects the growing evidence that children not only inherit our genes or our habits, but also our relationship with technology.

And therein probably lies the central message: If we want children to develop a balanced relationship with screens, the first step is not to take the phone away from them but to see how hard it is for us to give it up.