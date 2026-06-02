Former Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez: 'Petro and Cepeda seek to delay the second round of elections or even postpone the presidential transition if Abelardo wins'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de junio, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed the former vice president of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, with whom she talked about the first round of the presidential elections in the South American country, in which the Colombian president Gustavo Petro ignored the results where Abelardo de la Espriella won.

"What was demonstrated in the elections is that there is a very large rejection of the Colombian people to continue along the same path where Petro is taking us, which is a terrifying path towards the destruction not only of wealth and institutions, but also of Colombian democracy. Obviously, at this moment, it is clear that, after the completely irresponsible statements of Petro and Iván Cepeda, the latter will come out to correct himself. With Cepeda as president, Colombia would live through four more years of confrontations and hostilities in the bilateral relationship with the United States," said Ramírez.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.