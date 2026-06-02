Rubio defends military operations against drug traffickers: 'There are multiple checks'

Marco Rubio, during his appearance in the Senate on June 2, 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the military operations carried out by the Trump administration against drug traffickers.

To date, missions in the Caribbean Sea have left more than 200 drug traffickers dead.

During a hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio assured that, before carrying out an operation against these criminals, authorities examine their targets several times.

"But I can tell you the one thing that is obvious is that the targeting criteria is not single source," said the secretary of the Department of State (DOS) during his appearance. "In essence, there are multiple checks."

The White House began its counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean Sea on Sept. 2, 2025. Since then, it continued its military actions, extending them to other waters, such as those of the Pacific Ocean.

In all operations, the Pentagon indicates that its intelligence sources allow it to know that the boats carry out illegal smuggling, and that they are on routes related to drug trafficking.