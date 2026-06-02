Trump Administration to oversee launch of new AI models to curb 'external threats'

Published by Alejandro Baños 2 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to give the administration power over artificial intelligence (A.I.) driven by the private sector.

The goal is to oversee launches of new models to stop "external threats" that compromise both the technology industry and national security.

In his executive order enacted Tuesday, Trump assured that this measure will not prevent the private development of artificial intelligence, but rather "encouraging" it through a "responsible" and seamless adoption that makes it easier for outside actors to breach new models.

"Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies (agencies), and components," the president reported.

"As these capabilities evolve, my Administration will continue to work closely with industry to ensure that the best and most secure technology is deployed rapidly to confront any and all threats to our country," he added.

"It is the policy of the United States to promote AI innovation and security by working collaboratively with the private sector to modernize government and private sector information systems and harden them against external threats; to protect American ingenuity and intellectual property from exploitation and theft by adversaries; and to cultivate America’s advanced AI-enabled capabilities," Trump's order read.

This order also instructs the Treasury Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to form "an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse" in voluntary collaboration with industry.