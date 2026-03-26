UK authorizes boarding of Russian "shadow fleet" ships in its waters

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 25 de marzo, 2026

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday authorized a new measure allowing the country's armed forces to board Russian "shadow fleet" vessels transiting UK waters. According to a statement released Wednesday by his office, the decision targets a network of tankers linked to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that often operate under unclear ownership structures or with questionable insurance, with the aim of evading international sanctions. The move follows an increase in surveillance and monitoring of these vessels by the Royal Navy, as part of wider coordination with allied countries.

"The British military will be able to board shadow fleet vessels transiting UK waters as the UK steps up its pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. The Prime Minister has agreed that the UK Armed Forces and law enforcement officers will now be able to interdict vessels that have been sanctioned by the UK and are transiting through UK waters. Putin is rubbing his hands at the war in the Middle East because he thinks higher oil prices will let him line his pockets. That’s why we’re going after his shadow fleet even harder, not just keeping Britain safe but starving Putin’s war machine of the dirty profits that fund his barbaric campaign in Ukraine," Starmer said in the statement.

Officials in London warned that ships operating through the Arctic and northern routes could pose risks to critical infrastructure, including undersea communications cables. The government estimates that approximately 75 percent of Russia's crude exports are transported via this phantom fleet system.

Officials stressed that any enforcement action will be carefully evaluated before being executed. "Each target ship will be individually considered by law enforcement, military and energy market specialists before a recommendation is made to ministers and an operation is executed. Following the detention of a ship, criminal proceedings may be brought against the against the owners, operators and crew, for breaches of UK sanctions legislation," the statement said.